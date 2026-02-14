Youth must lead Viksit Arunachal journey by 2047: Arunachal CM Khandu

Itanagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday called upon the youth to lead the journey towards building a 'Viksit Arunachal' by 2047 through informed participation, awareness of government policies, cultural pride and economic self-reliance, asserting that the future of the state rests in their hands.

Addressing the ‘Yuva Soch, Naya Arunachal’ (Youth Thinking, New Arunachal) interactive programme organised by the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Tawang, the CM urged young people to actively engage with development initiatives and governance processes to bring meaningful transformation.

The chief minister encouraged the youth to learn about the history and culture of their respective tribes and communities, warning that a society disconnected from its roots, risks losing its identity, an official statement informed here.

He said the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Viksit Arunachal 2047' can only be achieved if the youth move in the right direction and continue learning even after formal education.

"Being a graduate or post-graduate is not enough. If you are unaware of government policies and programmes, you cannot effectively serve society," he said, adding that BJYM workers must act as a bridge between the government and the people.

Congratulating state BJYM president Tame Siyang Tarh and his team for organising the day-long youth conference, Khandu said the platform enabled constructive discussions on issues concerning the state’s future.

He recalled that during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged states to identify and honour unsung heroes.

"Arunachal Pradesh subsequently formed a committee to research and document local freedom fighters and historical figures, bringing forgotten contributions to light," Khandu said.

Highlighting the ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ initiative launched in 2017, Khandu informed that over 15 lakh beneficiaries have availed benefits through the programme and urged youth organisations to take part in such outreach efforts.

Reiterating the principles of 'Nation First, Party Second, Self Last' and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' he stressed the importance of Antyodaya by uplifting the poorest person through effective implementation of schemes.

On the economic front, Khandu termed hydropower as the state’s "lowest hanging fruit," stating that nearly 19,000 MW of projects are at various stages of development against a potential of over 50,000 MW.

He informed that the 2,000 MW Lower Subansiri project is nearing completion, while the Dibang Multipurpose Project and the 3,097 MW Etalin project are progressing.

The chief minister said the state has secured 12 per cent free power and up to 26 per cent equity participation in hydropower projects, which will significantly enhance revenue generation.

He also highlighted developments in the mining sector, noting that coal blocks have been auctioned and exploration of minerals such as graphite and vanadium is underway.

"Arunachal must stand on its own feet. Being a special category state should not be a matter of pride but a reminder that we must become self-reliant," Khandu stressed.

Highlighting women’s role in socio-economic transformation, he said over 1.5 lakh women are now associated with self-help groups across the state, contributing to rural economic growth. PTI UPL UPL MNB