Youth must make most constructive use of access to information they have: NHRC chief

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Young people must make the "most constructive" use of the tremendous access to information that they have today, NHRC chairperson justice (retd) V Ramasubramanian said on Friday.

Advertisment

He was addressing the valedictory session of an NHRC-hosted internship programme for postgraduate students, the rights panel said in a statement.

The National Human Rights Commission's four-week winter internship 2024 concluded today with 61 students from different academic disciplines across higher education institutes in the country completing it.

The interns were shortlisted out of over 1,000 applicants. They included students from 18 states and two Union Territories, the statement said.

Advertisment

The NHRC chief also urged the youths to inculcate human values in life without which, he stressed, they can't respect others' human rights.

Justice Ramasubramanian underscored the "richness of the centuries-old Indian ethos and culture of respecting and practising human rights," which, he said, is reflected in the Constitution of India, with its guarantee of equal civic and political rights, abolishment of untouchability, and universal voting rights.

He said that even in the US, the world's oldest democracy, the evolution of human rights took years of struggles to be constitutionally and legally realised.

Advertisment

It took a long time to abolish slavery there, after its independence from British rule in 1776, and further long years thereafter to declare Segregation Law unconstitutional, which did not allow the African-Americans to use public services at par with the white Americans, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

He cited Rosa Parks, a black civil rights activist whose refusal to give up her bus seat to a white man ignited the American civil rights movement.

The movement was bolstered by Martin Luther King Jr boycotting municipal buses rides, that ultimately resulting in the end of the Segregation Law differentiating between the black and white American citizens, the statement said. PTI KND VN VN