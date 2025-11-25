Youth must step up against radicalisation in Kashmir: LG Sinha

Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called upon the youths to step up against organisations and individuals involved in radicalisation in the Kashmir valley.

Sinha's remarks come close on the heels of security agencies busting a "white collar" terror module involving several young doctors from Kashmir.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games here, the LG asked the youths to nurture the spirit of oneness and build a better world, free of discrimination.

"Young athletes are the architects of the nation's destiny and are responsible for promoting the spirit of national unity to build a golden future for this country. Youthful energy working for the national goals usher dynamism into the society," Sinha said.

He congratulated all the winners and participants. He also extended his felicitations to the teams' management, coaches and officials for the successful conduct of the Games, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports and School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

"Dream big and have the courage to make those dreams come true. As role models, you hold a special place in society and have a huge responsibility to inspire the coming generations, both on and off the field.

"From the sports field to the grassroots level, you must continuously strive for progressive policies and social transformation through sports," the Lt Governor told the youth.

He said the youth must step up against organisations and individuals involved in radicalisation in the valley.

Investigations in the terror module case show that highly educated professionals were groomed entirely through digital means by handlers operating from Pakistan and other parts of the world, according to officials familiar with the probe.

The LG handed over trophies to the winners and other top-performing teams as well as the players who excelled in the different games' disciplines.

He also released a Compendium of Department of Youth Services and Sports.

The Games successfully featured four disciplines: Football, Wushu, Taekwondo, and Table Tennis, drawing participation from athletes across 34 states and union territories. PTI TAS RT RT