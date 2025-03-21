Youth must utilize time wisely, contribute to nation-building: Rajasthan Guv Bagde

Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Friday urged the youth to make full use of their time and work with determination towards building a prosperous and developed India.

Addressing the 21st convocation of Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur, he emphasized the crucial role of young people in societal and national development, calling for their active participation in achieving the vision of Developed India-2047.

Bagde said education is a powerful tool for public welfare and holistic development citing the teachings of saints and great leaders.

It should not only shape personalities but also encourage entrepreneurship, making youth job providers rather than job seekers, he added.

The Governor also stressed the cautious use of artificial intelligence, advising students to embrace technology responsibly.

During the convocation, a total of 51,402 degrees were conferred. Expressing delight that 38 out of 55 gold medals were awarded to female students, Bagde said daughters are the pride of the nation and their progress is essential for the rapid advancement of society.