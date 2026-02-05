Youth NCP pays tributes to Ajit Pawar in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) A condolence meeting was held by the Jammu and Kashmir unit of Nationalist Youth Congress Party (NYCP) here on Thursday to pay tributes to party leader Ajit Pawar who died in a plane crash at Baramati in Maharashtra last week.

Dozens of youth workers of the NCP assembled at a hotel here to pay tributes to Pawar. The workers later immersed the ashes of Pawar in Sindh river at Shadipora.

Pawar, who was the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and four other persons on board a chartered aircraft from Mumbai were killed when it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport in Pune district at around 8.45 am on January 28.

After Pawar's death, his wife Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the deputy CM. PTI MIJ SKY SKY