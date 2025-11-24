Youth not just citizens of tomorrow but changemakers of today: Swati Maliwal

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday said youth are not just citizens of tomorrow but changemakers of today.

Addressing an event, 'GDi Dialogue: Charting India’s Future - one debate at a time', held at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women, Maliwal highlighted the importance of participatory governance and the role of youth in nation-building.

"Today's youth are not just citizens of tomorrow, they are changemakers of today," she said.

"India will only be as strong as the voices we empower and the ideas we encourage. When young minds debate policy, they do not just imagine a better future; they design it," Maliwal said.

The two-day event, organised by GDi Partners, brought together some of India’s finest young debaters, innovators, and future policy leaders to reimagine India’s governance and development trajectory.

It hosted students from top universities across the country to engage in structured policy debates on critical issues, including governance, climate action, gender rights, digital transformation, health, and inclusive development.