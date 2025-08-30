Youth of Arunachal bringing glory to nation with remarkable achievements: Guv

Itanagar, Aug 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Saturday hailed the youth of the state for their “remarkable achievements” at both the national and international level, and urged them to prepare for future global sporting events.

Parnaik said that every small step, from morning walks, yoga and cycling to evening games, contributes to building a stronger India.

“The youth of Arunachal Pradesh are bringing glory to the state and the nation with their remarkable achievements at both national and international levels. We must have systematic talent scouting and ensure the presence of sports medicine experts to nurture their immense potential,” he said.

The governor’s comments came while participating in a badminton match at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) near here, as part of the three-day National Sports Day celebrations.

Parnaik, who is also the Chief Rector of the central varsity, said bids for global sporting events like the 2036 Olympic Games, are not merely a matter of national pride but also a call to action, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

"Sports and fitness are not only for athletes, but for every citizen. A healthy nation is built not just by champions, but by a society that values fitness and well-being as a way of life," the CM said.