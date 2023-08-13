Youth of J&K love 'tiranga', says LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) A mega 'tiranga' rally was held here on Sunday with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserting that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir loves the national flag.

Participating in the rally organised as part of Independence Day celebrations, Sinha, in an apparent reference to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, said those who claimed that there won't be anyone left in Jammu and Kashmir to raise the tiranga should have seen the turnout at the rally.

"They, who used to say that there won't be anyone left in Jammu and Kashmir to raise the tiranga, would have understood that every youth of Jammu and Kashmir loves the national flag as much as people from any other part of the country," Sinha said without taking any names.

The PDP president, in the run-up to the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, had said if Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked, there will be no one left to raise the national flag.

"Today people of Jammu and Kashmir are being hailed across the country. As we are combining the people's power and taking the development towards the poor and underprivileged, some people cannot bear this," he said.

"There was a time when the youth of Kashmir was misled but today they are contributing to building the nation and Jammu and Kashmir. This is a proud moment for all of us. Let us come together and restore the status of Jammu and Kashmir as the jewel in the crown of India," he added.

Sinha said he was feeling proud and satisfied that not only people from the administration and security forces were present in the rally but the common people of Kashmir also participated in it.

"I think and feel that respecting the tricolour is respecting the country and the brave soldiers who laid down their lives. People have understood that everyone has to guard the tricolour and everyone has to contribute to the development of the nation. I think this is the big change in Kashmir," he said.

Kuldeep Handoo, a renowned sportsperson, lauded the efforts of the administration, saying the rally has sent out a message of unity among people.

"We will walk together to build this nation, children and adults, security forces and civilians, everyone is participating. This is going to be the big message that we are together, we are with India," Handoo said.

Another participant, Jahanzeb, said the rally was a positive step for Kashmir.

"Such events should be held on every Independence Day. We are a part of India and had these steps been taken earlier, we might have been in a better situation today," he said. PTI MIJ RHL