Youth of Kerala not just job seekers, but innovators of future: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Kochi, Feb 27 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Friday said the youth of Kerala were not just job seekers, but innovators of the future.

He made the remark in a Facebook post after inaugurating a state-of-the-art Centre for Future Skills at the Federal Institute of Science And Technology in Angamaly here.

"Our youth are no longer just job seekers; they are the innovators of tomorrow. This centre is more than just a facility, it is a launchpad." "By mastering Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Advanced Digital Technologies, our students in Kerala will not just compete globally, they will lead," Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, said in his post.

He further said that his vision for Kerala and India was to "bridge the gap between education and industry" so that every student is equipped with the skills the modern world demands.