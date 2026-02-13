Youth on run after vandalism, arson in Kerala's Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 13 (PTI) Police are searching for a youth who allegedly went on a rampage by damaging a car using a stolen pickup van and later setting fire to an oil mill at Velimanna here on Friday, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Rasiq, who has been missing since the early hours of Friday.

According to officials at the Thamarassery police station, Rasiq first stole a pickup van from the Chungam area and reached Velimanna at around 2 am.

He allegedly rammed the stolen vehicle into a car parked by the roadside. He then set fire to a coconut oil mill and fled the scene in the pickup van, police said.

Residents who heard a loud noise rushed to the spot and found the oil mill on fire.

They managed to douse the blaze, which also damaged an ambulance parked nearby.

Police said Rasiq later drove the stolen pickup van to a petrol pump, from where he allegedly stole another vehicle before reaching his house.

At his residence, he allegedly attacked his father when questioned about returning home late and then left the house, police said.

After examining CCTV footage, police identified Rasiq and launched a search operation to trace him.

Police officials said Rasiq had previously worked at the oil mill where the fire was set.

His mobile phone was later found abandoned at another location in the afternoon, police added.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, officials said.