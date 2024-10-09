Youth participation crucial to success of govt's vision of developed India: Union minister

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu on Wednesday said the active participation of youths is crucial to the success of any policy and essential for achieving the government's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The minister was speaking at an event to mark 'World Habitat Day'.

In a statement, the ministry said this year's theme -- 'Engaging youth to create a better urban future' -- highlights the importance of young people's active participation in urban planning and decision-making processes to create more inclusive, resilient and sustainable urban environments.

According to the statement, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Srinivas Katikithala said India is experiencing a demographic window of opportunity -- a "youth bulge".

The central government has also introduced a range of initiatives in the Union Budget 2024-25 to boost youth education, skill development, innovation, and overall progress, it stated.

Internship opportunities would be provided to 1 crore youth in 500 top companies in the next five years, the statement said.

A special allocation of Rs 2 lakh crore has been allocated towards providing employment and skilling opportunities to 4.1 crore youth over the next five years, it added. PTI BUN RHL