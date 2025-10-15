Youth pillars of 'Viksit Arunachal': Deputy CM Chowna Mein

Itanagar, Oct 15 (PTI) Emphasising that the youth are the "pillars of a Viksit Arunachal", Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday called upon the youngsters to embrace professionalism, innovation, and self-reliance to drive the state toward progress and sustainable development.

Addressing the 49th Foundation Day of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) here, Mein said that with nearly 60 per cent of India's population being youth, their energy and ideas are crucial for nation-building.

He urged the younger generation to focus on skill development, entrepreneurship, and self-employment, noting that strengthening local economies would, in turn, boost the state's overall growth.

Mein congratulated ANYA for completing 49 years of dedicated service, praising the organisation's efforts in preserving the Nyishi community's cultural identity and contributing to social development.

He appealed to the youth leaders from ANYA and other organisations to champion causes such as education, women's empowerment, cultural preservation, and community service.

Highlighting the state's commitment to youth welfare, the deputy chief minister announced the formulation of the Arunachal Pradesh State Youth Policy 2025, designed to create an enabling environment for young people to become active agents of change.

The policy focuses on holistic education, mental and physical well-being, sustainable employment, leadership development, and cultural and biodiversity conservation.

He further urged the youth to use technology responsibly and channel their creativity into innovation and entrepreneurship.

Mein also stressed the importance of preserving the state's heritage and environment, citing landmarks like 300-year-old monasteries, Parshuram Kund, Bhishmak Nagar, and World War II sites as key to Arunachal Pradesh's historical and tourism significance.