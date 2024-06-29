Youth power vital for Rajasthan's development, says Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said that youth power will play an important role in developing Rajasthan.

Sharma addressed the state-level 'Chief Minister Employment Festival' ceremony, organized for the first time at the Tagore International School Auditorium in Mansarovar, Jaipur.

In his speech, he said that the youth will get an opportunity to serve the needy section of the state and society and bring positive change via government services.

He assured that the state government is making efforts to meet the expectations of the youth and provide them with job opportunities in government services.

He encouraged the newly appointed state government personnel to work with greater enthusiasm by providing them with appointment letters. He also interacted with them via video conferencing. More than 20,000 newly appointed officers and employees from all the districts of the state participated in the program.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that when a youth gets a job, the whole family feels a sense of self-confidence. He said that 'Mukhyamantri Rozgar Utsav' will be organized regularly in the state. The state government is ensuring the organization of transparent and time-bound recruitment examinations to fulfil the promise of employing the youth in the manifesto.

Sharma said to provide better employment opportunities, youth recruitment programmes will be organized by preparing a calendar of vacant posts in the departments and of the vacant posts after retirement.

Sharma said that along with employment opportunities, sports talents are also being promoted. For this, sports facilities are being developed at the divisional level so youth can get a competitive environment and high-level training and resources for Mission Olympics.

"This year, recruitments are being done for 70,000 posts in various government services. Till now, our government has appointed 16,641 posts, issued advertisements for 58,000 posts, conducted examinations for 11,500 posts and provided financial approval for 5,500 posts," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is determined to provide better employment opportunities for the youth in the state. Following this, Gems and Jewellery Park, Textile Park in Bhilwara, Industrial Corridor and Handicraft Park will be established in the state.

He said employment opportunities will be provided directly and indirectly through investments and infrastructural reforms in tourism, construction, service, MSME, agriculture, and non-conventional energy. The youth will be encouraged to take up skill development projects.

He further warned that those who commit fraud in the recruitment process should be careful because the government has changed in the state, and those who harm the interests of the youth will not be spared.

He said that as soon as the government was formed, we formed SIT for faster investigation of paper leak cases, and strict action is being taken against the culprits. PTI AG HIG HIG