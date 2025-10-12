Youth protest in Thane over lack of jobs after 'Ladka Bhau' scheme training

Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) Thousands of youth held a protest in Thane on Sunday against the lack of permanent jobs despite being part of the Maharashtra government's Ladka Bhau 'stipend and internship' scheme.

Under the scheme, which was launched in July last year when Eknath Shinde was chief minister, Rs 6,000 was promised as stipend to job seekers who are Class XII pass, Rs 8,000 for diploma holders and Rs 10,000 for graduates while undergoing on-job training.

"Youth trained under this scheme are awaiting permanent employment. If the state fails to address our demands, we will not allow leaders to celebrate Diwali," protester Balaji Patil-Chandurkar said.

He said Shinde met protesters during the day and promised to speak to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the issues raised by them.

The march was held in Thane as it is the stronghold of Shinde. PTI COR BNM