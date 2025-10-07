Youth rescued, 5 kidnappers arrested in Jharkhand

Dumka, Oct 7 (PTI) A youth was rescued and five suspected kidnappers were arrested in Jharkhand on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar said Rajiv Ranjan, a resident of Gobarshala in Deoghar, was kidnapped from near Gandhi Maidan in Dumka on Monday.

The kidnappers called his father, demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh and threatening to kill his son if the money was not paid, the SP said.

A complaint was lodged, following which a special team was formed to rescue Rajiv, he said.

"Using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the team arrested all five accused and rescued the victim on Tuesday," he added.

Those arrested were identified as Manas Das, Subhojit Mandal, Santosh Kumar Mandal, Namit Kumar Rana and Anshu Kumar -- all residents of Dumka.

Police said the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Among the items seized were a car and a motorcycle used in the abduction, and the mobile phone from which the ransom call was made. PTI CORR ANB SOM