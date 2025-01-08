Youth responsible for writing their own destiny, shaping JK's future: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) Flagging off a youth contingent of Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue at the National Youth Festival 2025, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday emphasised that the youth are responsible for writing their destiny and shaping the future of the Union Territory (UT).

Terming JK an important place on the national cultural map, the LG highlighted that the youth festival provides a unique platform to showcase the region's rich cultural legacy and enrich society's cultural consciousness.

"Youth are responsible for writing their destiny and shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir. Never feel satisfied.

"Remove the word 'impossible' from your dictionary and move forward with determination and confidence," Sinha said while interacting with the participants and officials.

He urged the youth to seize this special opportunity to showcase their leadership talent and display the diversity of JK in fields like folk dance, poetry, writing, painting and music.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the participants to aim for excellence in their respective competitions while also exploring ways to contribute to nation-building.

Speaking on the vision and objectives of the National Youth Festival, the LG said, "This glorious event prepares our youth to tackle future challenges and responsibilities with a patriotic spirit and a sense of duty toward the nation." He reiterated that JK holds a significant position on India's cultural map.

"The youth festival offers an excellent opportunity to promote our cultural heritage and enhance the cultural awareness of the society," the LG added.

At the UT level, the event serves as a platform for youth from different districts and diverse backgrounds to interact, learn and develop mutual understanding and appreciation of various cultures and talents, he said.

During an interactive session, the youth shared their thoughts on the themes they represent and discussed the role of JK's younger generation in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat. PTI AB AB KSS KSS