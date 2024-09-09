Youth riding bike taxi killed in road accident in Greater Noida

Noida, Sep 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth riding a bike taxi died in a road accident in Greater Noida, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sameer, a resident of Bijnor district, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night when Sameer was travelling to Noida Extension on a bike taxi.

A dumper truck hit the bike taxi, killing Sameer on the spot, police said. The driver of the bike taxi was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG