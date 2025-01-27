Youth robbed, attacked with blade in Delhi's Seelampur, one held

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) A 21-year-old youth on his way back to office late night in northeast Delhi was allegedly assaulted and attacked with a blade by two men who stole his phone and some cash, police said on Monday.

Police patrolling nearby spotted the ruckus on late Saturday night in the Seelampur area and arrested one of the robbers after a chase, they said.

According to police, Around 11.30 pm on Saturday night, police on patrolling duty saw a scuffle and rushed to intervene and found a person injured. He said that his phone and Rs 200 had been robber from him by two men and pointed to which side they went.

"The police staff immediately chased and nabbed the persons after brief scuffle. The accused was identified as Akbar alias Bhola (32). Police recovered the robbed money Rs 200, a piece of blade from his possession," an officer said.

The injured person, Deepak, was taken to JPC hospital. Later, he told police that while he was on the way to his place of work in Noida and was waiting for auto-rickshaw at the T-point where two men first grabbed him by the neck and robbed a mobile phone and Rs 200 from him, police said.

When the victim resisted, one of them allegedly slashed him on the face with a blade, they said.

Police said an FIR has been registered in the matter.

During investigation, Akbar was found to have eight cases, including for murder, attempt to murder, robbery, theft and under the Arms Act, police said. Efforts are on to nab his associate who fled from the spot, they added. PTI BM BM SKY SKY