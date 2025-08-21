Youth sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping teen

Bareilly (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man to 20 years' imprisonment for raping a minor in Bisharatganj area.

Special POSCO judge Kumar Mayank sentenced 21-year-old Vikas Yadav on August 20 for abducting and raping a 17-year-old minor, assistant district government counsel Praveen Kumar Saxena said.

The court also saddled the convict with a Rs 28,000 fine.

The incident took place on February 12, 2023, when the girl was abducted and taken to Delhi by the accused and raped.

The man was booked by Bisharatganj Police Station under the provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections.