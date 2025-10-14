Youth sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping teenager

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday sentenced a youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl, officials said.

Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge (POCSO Act) Amit Veer Singh convicted R Kumar and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000.

According to government counsel Neeraj Kumar Singh, the girl's father alleged that his daughter (16) was abducted by four persons on December 9, 2023, and raped by R Kumar, about 25 years of age.

The FIR, on April 28, 2024, alleged that Kumar had raped his daughter multiple times over the past four years, and she was five months pregnant. The girl currently resides with her parents, along with a child she delivered last year.

He also accused Kumar of threatening to kill his daughter if she did not undergo an abortion. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

Hearing the case, the court sentenced Kumar to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

In case of default, the court said that Kumar would undergo an additional six months in jail.

The court ordered that Rs 30,000 from the fine amount be given to the victim as compensation.

Four other accused in the case were acquitted due to a lack of evidence. PTI COR ABN HIG