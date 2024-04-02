Youth setting up start-ups instead of migrating from UP, country: Adityanath

Pilibhit/Budaun/Bareilly (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the youth of the country and the state are setting up their own start-ups and are no longer resorting to exodus.

Adityanath said this at the intellectuals' meeting at Pilibhit while seeking votes for the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Jitin Prasada, a statement said.

The UP chief minister also addressed election rallies in Budaun and Bareilly.

The BJP this time has fielded UP PWD Minister Prasada instead of giving ticket to the sitting Lok Sabha MP, Varun Gandhi.

"The daughters are not feeling unsafe. Rather by becoming fighter pilots, they are roaring like lionesses in the defence of India.

"At the same time, (every) resident of India is proudly gaining respect in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adityanath said.

"Today our borders are completely secure. Terrorism in Kashmir, extremism in the northeastern states and Naxalism have completely ended," he said.

There is a better security environment in the country. Criminals and mafia have been defeated in the state while the daughters and the businessmen are feeling safe. The state has become riot-free, Adityanath said.

"There is a complete control on curfew in the state. Kanwar Yatra is going on with much fanfare," the chief minister said, and added that India is working by better coordination between both its heritage and development.

He also listed various welfare works accomplished in Pilibhit.

By accepting all the proposals of medical college, road and bridge in Pilibhit, the government has worked to connect it with the new stream of development, he said.

Not only this, the government is also working to promote Pilibhit as an excellent destination for eco-tourism. Electric fencing has been done around the farmers' land lying in the middle of the forest in the constituency to prevent human-wildlife conflict, he said.

"This time this election is going to be between 'family first' versus 'nation first' and 'mafia raj' versus 'law and order'. Be it the SP or the Congress, the president of their party can be a person from only one family, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to dedicate his entire life to the country after coming from an ordinary poor family. For him, 140 crore Indians are his family," he said.

The UP chief minister also told the gathering that they have witnessed the Samajwadi Party (SP) tenure, when the youngsters used to wave guns instead of doing any work.

"We have done the work of giving tablets to the youth. If people from the SP, the Congress and the BSP come to power in the state, they will bring mafia rule with them, whereas the BJP believes in the rule of law.

"This election is being held on corruption versus zero tolerance. A government with strong willpower is needed to decide that the place of corrupt people and mafia should be the jails. This work can only be done under the leadership of the BJP," he said.

According to the election schedule, eight parliamentary constituencies in UP will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. These are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

Meanwhile in Budaun, Adityanath accused the SP-Congress alliance of tarnishing the state's reputation and instigating chaos. These people previously spread anarchy, supported curfews and imposed a ban on the 'Kanwar Yatras', he said.

"In their tenure, the criminals used to explode bombs at different places. We said there would be no bombing in Uttar Pradesh but there will be 'Har har, bum bum'.

"We need to unite for a new India under PM Modi's leadership. He had carried out those tasks which seemed impossible, including the ban on (instant) triple talaq, the removal of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram temple, where Lord Ram is now seated," Adityanath said.

On this occasion, he appealed to vote in favour of the BJP's Lok Sabha candidates -- Durvijay Singh Shakya from Budaun and Dharmendra Kashyap from Aonla.

Urging to give a third term to the Modi government, Adityanath said India has become the fifth-largest economy under the leadership of Modi. India will emerge as a major global power and position itself as the world's third-largest economy in the first three years of the third term of the Modi government, he said.

He added that this will lay the foundation for a developed India. A developed UP is necessary for a developed India and a developed Budaun is crucial for a developed UP.

In Bareilly, Adityanath said there is only one voice in the entire country -- 'Ek baar phir Modi sarkar'.

"Behind this is Modi ji's continuous hardwork of 10 years. He worked to take the country's image to new heights on the global stage, hence, the Indians are saying this in one voice to express their gratitude towards him," he said.

Under Modi's leadership, India is touching new heights of development. The 2024 elections are an opportunity for the people to express their gratitude to Modi ji. Budaun along with Bareilly will vote in the third phase on May 7. Counting of votes will be held on June 4. PTI NAV KSS KSS