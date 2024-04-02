Youth setting up start-ups instead of migrating from UP, country: Adityanath in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the youth of the country and the state are setting up their own start-ups and are no longer resorting to exodus.

Advertisment

Adityanath said this at the intellectuals' meeting here while seeking votes for the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Jitin Prasada, a statement said.

The BJP this time has fielded UP PWD Minister Prasada instead of giving ticket to the sitting Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi.

"The daughters are not feeling unsafe. Rather by becoming fighter pilots, they are roaring like lionesses in the defence of India.

Advertisment

"At the same time, (every) resident of India is proudly gaining respect in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adityanath said.

"Today our borders are completely secure. Terrorism in Kashmir, extremism in the northeastern states and Naxalism have completely ended," he said.

There is a better security environment in the country. Criminals and mafia have been defeated in the state while the daughters and the businessmen are feeling safe. The state has become riot-free, Adityanath said.

Advertisment

"There is a complete control on curfew in the state. Kanwar Yatra is going on with much fanfare," the chief minister said, and added that India is working by better coordination between both its heritage and development.

He also listed various welfare works accomplished in Pilibhit.

By accepting all the proposals of medical college, road and bridge in Pilibhit, the government has worked to connect it with the new stream of development, he said.

Advertisment

Not only this, the government is also working to promote Pilibhit as an excellent destination for eco-tourism. Electric fencing has been done around the farmers' land lying in the middle of the forest in the constituency to prevent human-wildlife conflict, he said.

Adityanath also said when Modi took over the reins of the country in 2014, India was the 11th largest economy in the world. At that time, the country was considered a backward country.

Today the country has become the fifth largest economy. It will be established as the third largest economy in the world in just three years of the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Advertisment

"This time this election is going to be between 'family first' versus 'nation first' and 'mafia raj' versus 'law and order'. Be it the SP or the Congress, the president of their party can be a person from only one family, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to dedicate his entire life to the country after coming from an ordinary poor family. For him, 140 crore Indians are his family," he said.

The UP chief minister also told the gathering that they have witnessed the Samajwadi Party (SP) tenure when the youngsters used to wave guns instead of doing any work.

"We have done the work of giving tablets to the youth. If people from the SP, the Congress and the BSP come to power in the state, they will bring mafia rule with them, whereas the BJP believes in the rule of law.

Advertisment

"This election is being held on corruption versus zero tolerance. A government with strong willpower is needed to decide that the place of corrupt people and mafia should be the jails. This work can only be done under the leadership of the BJP," he said.

UP minister of state Sanjay Gangwar, former minister Suresh Rana, member of Legislative Council Rajnikant Maheshwari, UP BJP's vice president Santosh Singh, district BJP president Sanjeev Pratap Singh and district in-charge Gulshan Anand were present in the programme, the statement said.

According to the election schedule, eight parliamentary constituencies in UP will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. These are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

Counting of votes will be held on June 4. PTI NAV KSS KSS