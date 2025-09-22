Youth shoots self with father's licensed gun in Greater Noida park

Noida, Sep 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old youth allegedly shot himself with his father's licensed gun at a park near his residence in Greater Noida early Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanshu Chaudhary, a resident of Amrapali Leisure Valley under the Bisrakh police station limits.

"Priyanshu left home around 4 am and shot himself while sitting on a bench at a park near the housing society. A suicide note was recovered from the spot. Prima facie, mental stress appears to be the trigger behind the suicide," Bisrakh SHO Manoj Singh told PTI.

Priyanshu's glasses, mobile phone and the gun were found near his body. The licensed firearm belonged to his father, Ajay Chaudhary, who runs a gas stove manufacturing unit in Ghaziabad, police said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.

According to the family, Priyanshu had been upset after failing to secure admission to an MBA college in Goa, the SHO said. PTI COR KIS ARI