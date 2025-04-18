Youth shoots truck driver for asking him to move his parked car, held

Noida, Apr 18 (PTI) A youth allegedly shot at a truck driver after he asked him to move his car which was parked in the middle of the road, police said Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night near Wajidpur village, police said.

Babu Pandit had parked his car in the middle of the road and truck driver, Vikas, asked him to move his vehicle. Enraged by this, Pandit opened fire at Vikas and the bullet hit his head, police said.

Vikas was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi in a serious condition and his condition remains critical, they said.

A case was registered and Pandit was arrested. Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI COR HIG