Youth shot dead after altercation with two men in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 20 (PTI) A youth was shot dead behind a Ramlila pandal here in the early hours of Friday following an altercation with two men, police said.

The incident took place in the Bheem Nagar area when the victim, Ashish (20), who worked with a DJ operator, had gone to watch Ramlila with a friend. The reason behind the altercation was not known immediately, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and rushed Ashish, a resident of Bheem Nagar, to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by Ashish's uncle Suraj, his nephew had gone to watch Ramlila with his friend Karan on Thursday night. Around 1 am, Suraj received information that Ashish had been shot.

"After reaching the hospital, Ashish's friends Karan and Dheeraj told me that he was shot dead by two men, Nishi and Rohan, with whom he had an altercation," Suraj said in his complaint.

According to police, Ashish was shot behind the Ramlila pandal around 12:30 am.

On the basis of Suraj's complaint, an FIR has been registered against Nishi and Rohan under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act, police said.

The reason behind the altercation is not clear yet. The accused are on the run and will be arrested soon, said investigating officer Sub-Inspector Bahi Ram Kataria.