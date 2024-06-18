Youth shot dead in Ambala

Ambala, Jun 18 (PTI) A youth was killed and another injured when an unidentified motorcycle-borne assailant opened fire at them here on Tuesday, police said.

The attacker fired at three people who were riding another motorcycle at the Khaira-Amipur turn of Naggal area near Ambala City, they said.

According to the police, 23-year-old Gurpreet of Danipur village, who was riding pillion, was hit by two bullets. He fell from the moving motorcycle and died.

Another youth Gurjant, who was sitting in the middle of the other two, was hit by a bullet in the back and also fell from the bike.

He was rushed to the local civil hospital where the doctors referred him to PGIMER at Chandigarh.

The attacker fled after opening fire.

ACP of Ambala police Shrishti Gupta, who reached the site, said that the police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.