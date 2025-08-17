Youth shot dead in Patna

Patna, Aug 17 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified persons in Patna's Gardani Bagh area on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Krishna.

Speaking to reporters, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sachiwalay-1, Anu Kumari said, "A youth was shot at near Saristabad More, under the jurisdiction of Gardani Bagh police station, by some unidentified persons on Sunday morning." Police reached the spot and took the victim to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), where he was declared dead by the doctors. The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination, the officer said.

The exact cause of the killing is not yet known, she said, adding that a case has been registered and forensic experts have been engaged to assist the investigators.

Further probe is underway, she added.