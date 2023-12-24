Youth should come forward, contribute towards nation-building: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Sunday called upon the youth of the state to contribute towards nation-building with compassion, pride and rootedness.

Parnaik said the youth have to create a “new work culture” that would adhere to values, ethics and morals to deal with elements, which display “fissiparous” tendencies, radical attitude and negative vibes.

“As leaders of the future, they have a great responsibility to lead with compassion, pride and rootedness in Bharat, and its rich, diverse, ancient and modern culture, knowledge system and traditions,” he said after inaugurating the 26th national integration and youth leadership camp here.

“Their efforts need to be focused on deep-rooted pride in being Indian… and develop knowledge skills, values and disposition that supports responsible commitment to human rights, national wellbeing and collective collaboration,” the governor said.

He underscored the spirit of acceptance of cultural diversities and generate respect for others among the youth.

More than 1,000 students, including 250 of them from different states of the northeast region, are attending the camp. PTI UPL RBT