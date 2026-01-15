Youth should look up to soldiers' discipline, patriotism: Himachal Pradesh Governor

Shimla, Jan 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukha on Thursday called upon the youth of the state, urging them to draw inspiration from soldiers' discipline, dedication and patriotism.

The governor was addressing the annual event of the Ex-Servicemen League, Sujanpur and Sarv Kalyankari Trust in the Hamirpur district on the occasion of the Army Day.

He said service to the nation can be rendered through the Armed Forces, social service or by performing one's duties with integrity.

The ex-servicemen have made invaluable contributions to nation-building not only during their years of service but also after retirement, Shukla said, adding that their discipline, leadership and spirit of service is a source of inspiration for the youth.

"January 15 reminds us of the indomitable courage, discipline and patriotism of the Indian Army. A grateful nation salutes the brave soldiers, veterans and their families who dedicate their lives to safeguarding the country's borders. The Indian Army is not merely a military force but the guardian of the nation's unity, integrity and sovereignty.

"Serving in the most challenging terrains and harshest conditions, soldiers uphold national pride, and their sacrifice and dedication continue to inspire generations" he said.

Highlighting the welfare measures for soldiers and their families, the governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government has taken several historic steps, including the implementation of One Rank One Pension, construction of the National War Memorial, simplification of the defence pension system, expansion of healthcare services for veterans and welfare schemes for Veer Naris and dependents.

He added that a strong Army forms the foundation of a secure and confident India.

Referring to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the governor said that increased indigenisation in the defence sector is strengthening the Armed Forces while creating new opportunities for youth.

According to him, the recent military operations have further reinforced public faith in the Armed Forces and conveyed India's resolve for peace without compromising on its security and dignity.

Earlier, the governor took the salute at the march-past presented by ex-servicemen. Eight contingents of ex-servicemen from the district participated in the parade.

On the occasion, artists from Rajasthan also presented a colourful cultural programme. The governor honoured individuals who have rendered outstanding service in various fields with the "Shan-e-Himachal" awards and also presented the "Shan-e-Hind" awards. PTI COR PRK PRK