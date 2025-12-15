Youth should think freely, play proactive role in shaping India: Rajasthan speaker

Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Monday urged the youth to think freely and suggest solutions to problems, saying they must play a proactive role in shaping India.

Inaugurating a one-day youth parliament of students from government schools at the Rajasthan Assembly here, Devnani said the legislature was not only a forum for law-making but also a powerful platform to bring youth into the mainstream of democracy.

"Youth power must set new dimensions in the direction of a changing India. Young people should think freely, speak strongly and propose solutions along with highlighting problems," he said.

A total of 164 students from Classes 9 to 12, representing 41 districts of the state, participated in the youth parliament.

Devnani said rapid changes in skills, opportunities and technology made life skills, financial literacy and ethical values essential not only as educational needs but also as social and national responsibilities.

He described the youth as active carriers of democratic strength, noting that they are the future lawmakers, administrators, scientists and public representatives.

Referring to challenges faced by young people, including academic pressure, career-related stress, social media influence, competition and loneliness, the speaker stressed the importance of mental strength and career guidance.

"A strong mind leads to strong decisions, which form the basis of success in life," he said.

He also familiarised students with parliamentary traditions, stressing discipline, clarity and restraint in language during debate.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar said the presence of students in the assembly building was a moment of pride, describing youth as the future leadership of the country. He emphasised the importance of dialogue, participation and coordination in strengthening democracy.

A resolution was passed during the youth parliament, authorising the government to launch a state-level counselling programme to strengthen mental health and career guidance for school students.

The proposal included setting up mental health and career counselling cells in every school, ensuring the availability of trained counsellors and conducting regular counselling and career awareness activities.

Senior officials, including Assembly Principal Secretary Bharat Bhushan Sharma and Education Department Secretary Krishna Kunal, were present at the event.