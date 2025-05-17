Youth Stabbed by group of four men in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 17 (PTI): A youth was stabbed allegedly by a group of four men in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Saturday.

Hameed, who works as a painter, was allegedly attacked with a knife while he was standing by the roadside near the Akkarangaadi bus stop close to Panemangalore in Bantwal taluk on Friday night, they added.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that the assault may have been carried out by a group led by a person called Harris, and personal enmity is suspected to be the motive, a senior police officer said.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his hand and was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru by locals, he said.

The incident has triggered tension in the area, which had recently returned to normalcy following the murder of Hindutva activist and rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty in the Dakshina Kannada district.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI CORR AMP ADB