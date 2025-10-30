Youth stabbed in Muzaffarnagar after volleyball match; man shot dead in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Two men were killed in separate incidents in the neighbouring districts of Muzaffarnagar and Shamli in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

In Muzaffarnagar, a 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death following a quarrel that broke out during a volleyball match in Maghakhedi village under the New Mandi Police Station limits.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the victim, Paras, had an altercation with a few youths during the match. Later, when he returned home, some of them followed him and attacked him with a knife, leaving him seriously injured.

Police rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

One person was arrested in connection with the killing, the SSP said. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway, he said.

In Shamli, a 26-year-old Manish Kumar was shot dead by unidentified persons near a garden in Kheda Bhau village under the Jhinjhana Police Station limits.

Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said police rushed a wounded Kumar to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

His body was sent for a post-mortem.

Security has been tightened in the village as a precautionary measure, the officer added.