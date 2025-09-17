Youth stabbed multiple times in east Delhi's Trilokpuri, 3 held

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) A youth was stabbed multiple times inside a government school in the Trilokpuri area here allegedly over a quarrel he had with the accused's brother, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the evening of September 13, when Rohit (23) was sitting with his two friends inside the government school, when four people scaled the boundary wall, hurled abuses and attacked them, police said.

While Rohit's friends managed to flee, he was cornered and stabbed repeatedly.

He was later rushed to LBS Hospital and later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at Mayur Vihar police station, and a special team was formed to identify and trace the culprits. Based on eyewitness accounts and local intelligence, the attackers were identified as Rajeev alias Khushi (19), Vijay alias Brahman (27), Akash alias Taliban (27) and Aniket alias Shooter, all residents of Trilokpuri, the officer said.

Rajeev, Vijay and Akash were arrested. "During interrogation, Rajeev confessed to stabbing the victim to avenge a quarrel between his brother, Nihal and Rohit a day earlier. At his instance, the knife used in the offence was recovered from bushes near Mayur Vihar Extension flyover," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

The fourth accused, Aniket, is currently absconding, and efforts are on to nab him, Dhania added. PTI SSJ HIG