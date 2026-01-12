Youth stabbed to death, 2 injured during group fight in Patna

Patna, Jan 12 (PTI) A youth was stabbed to death while two others were injured in a fight between two groups here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the two groups clashed near Chowk police station area.

According to a police statement, "Around 1.30 pm, information was received that a fight had broken out between two groups of boys in a lane near Chowk police station. During the altercation, one group attacked the other with a knife, injuring three boys, one of whom eventually died." The statement added that two of the injured were admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and one of them died during treatment. The other injured was admitted to Nalanda Medical College Hospital.

Police claimed that the main juvenile involved in the incident has been detained. A blood-stained shirt and the mobile phone of the accused have also been seized.

"Other individuals involved in the incident have been identified, and raids are ongoing to apprehend them," the statement said.