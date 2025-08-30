Youth stabbed to death, another injured in Delhi's Malviya Nagar; hunt onfor 4 attackers

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death and his cousin was seriously injured in an attack by a group of four armed assailants over past enmity in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The assailants also allegedly robbed a scooter from a delivery boy to flee from the spot, an officer said, adding that the deceased was identified as Vivek, a resident of Khirki Extension.

A native of Uttar Pradesh's Agra, the victim worked at a local restaurant. Aman (21), who was injured in the incident, is Vivek's cousin, a resident of Khirki Extension and works at a restaurant. He is undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre.

Vivek's father works as a security guard, while Aman's mother is a homemaker. While the police has not given a motive for the attack, the victims' families have claimed that it stemmed from past enmity.

"The incident came to light around 2 AM on Saturday when a PCR call was received stating that two had been stabbed and were lying on the street bleeding heavily near J Block, Khirki Extension," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

Soon after, another call from Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital informed that one of the victims was declared ''brought dead". A police team reached the hospital and identified the deceased as Vivek. A post-mortem is being conducted, Chauhan said.

At 2.53 AM, police received another PCR call reporting that four youths, allegedly armed with knives and with blood stains on their hands, were seen robbing a delivery agent near the JD Block in the same locality.

"CCTV footage analysis confirmed that four assailants armed with knives had attacked the two victims. They fled the spot soon after," the DCP said.

Ajay, the father of the deceased, told PTI, "My son Vivek does duty in Select City Walk. He was coming back from the mall around 2.30 AM. These assailants followed him. He came near the house when they surrounded him and stabbed him brutally to death." A relative's son was also stabbed, he said, adding that he has given a statement to police. "My son is now dead. Bring him back. One of them was beating someone known to Vivek. When Vivek asked him why he was doing so, the accused threatened him that he would kill Vivek too," Ajay said.

"He sent his men to kill Vivek now. He is absconding. The accused are also on the run. If they had sent him to the hospital on time, my son could have been saved. Nobody hears us," said the inconsolable father.

Rubina, sister of Vivek, said their family is shattered.

"My brother and my aunt's son had been working at the mall for the past three years. Their duty got over around two o'clock, and on their way back, they were attacked by some people. They stabbed my brother on the chest multiple times. My brother died and my aunt's son is in serious condition. We need justice for my brother's death," she said "My father has been weeping for his son the entire day. What have we done to deserve this? If those men had any issue with my brother, they could have come to our house, spoken to us, we would have reprimanded him, even beaten him if he was wrong. But why kill him?" she said.

"Who will call me 'sister'? My mother's beloved son is no more. Our family is broken. I hope the same pain they inflicted on us befalls the families of those who killed my brother," Rubina said.

Based on the complaint, a case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and attempt to murder under Section 109, along with other relevant sections, has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station.

"A separate case under Section 317 BNS (armed robbery) has also been registered," the officer added.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage of the area and conducting raids to nab the accused. PTI SSJ RT RT