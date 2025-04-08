Youth stabbed to death by brothers in northeast Delhi over affair with sister

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A 19-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Gokalpuri area of northeast Delhi, allegedly by two brothers over their sister's affair with him, police said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the siblings, Shahrukh Khan and Sahil Khan, aged 19 and 20.

An incident of stabbing in the Sanjay Colony of the area was reported at 9.14 pm on Monday. The victim was identified as Himanshu.

A third, who helped the brothers with the crime, is still being looked for, a police source said.

According to the source, Himanshu was in a romantic relationship with a local girl, which reportedly did not sit well with her brothers.

The victim's family hit the road in protest against the killing, demanding justice.

Meanwhile, a heavy police deployment has been made in the area to contain any flare-ups.

"My kid was killed brutally by the brothers of a girl Himanshu was friends with. Why did she do this?" the teenager's mother said, sobbing. "My son, while taking his last breath, said to me not to spare them. He said that the girl betrayed him. Please get me justice for my son." Joginder, Himanshu's father, said, one of the attackers grabbed him from the front, and the other stabbed him multiple times from behind.

Himanshu was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors, police said.

"A case has been registered at the Gokalpuri Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS," a senior police officer said.

The police said that the preliminary investigation suggests that the accused and the victim knew each other and lived in the same locality.