Youth stabbed to death by group of assailants in Kota, prime suspect detained

Kota (Rajasthan) Sep 2 (PTI) A 21-year-old youth died after being brutally assaulted and stabbed by a group of 5-7 people here, police said on Monday.

The victim was in contact with the sister of the prime accused, who has been detained in the murder case, they said.

The incident took place at Tejaji Ka Chowk in the Bhemganjmandi police station area of Kota city, during the late hours of Sunday night, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Agrawal, a resident of Khedli Phatak area in Kota city, who also had a criminal track with 3-4 cases against him at different police stations in Kota, they added.

A scuffle broke out between the victim Agrawal and the group, which allegedly included Aman Yogi, Mukesh Kevat, Vishal Kevat, and several others, Ramkishan Godara, SHO at Bhemganjmandi police station, said.

During the altercation, the group allegedly attacked Agrawal with a knife, leaving him severely injured and fled the spot, Godara said.

Agrawal was rushed to MBS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after, he added.

Initial investigations suggest the attack may have been motivated by personal grudges. The deceased was known to have had recent conflicts with the accused, particularly over speeding and overtaking on motorbikes, the SHO said.

Additionally, it was revealed that the victim was in contact with Yogi's sister, which may have further escalated tensions, the officer said.

A murder case has been registered against Yogi and the other accused, he added.

The SHO said Yogi was detained on Monday and is currently being interrogated. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem on Monday morning, he said. PTI COR RPA