Youth stabbed to death in central Delhi's Nabi Karim

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) A 22-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area following a personal enmity and neighbourhood dispute, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night in Tel Mil Gali, where the victim, identified as Bansi alias Pali, was attacked by a group of men, they said.

"The accused — identified as Rishi, Kake and others — assaulted Bansi with knives, inflicting serious injuries on his chest and neck. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

One suspect has been detained, while multiple police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the remaining accused, the officer added.

A case under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Nabi Karim Police Station. Further investigation is in progress, the DCP said. PTI SSJ HIG