Youth stabbed to death in clash with wedding guests in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death and another injured allegedly after they attacked by guests of a marriage function following an argument, police said on Sunday.

An enraged crowd later surrounded the wedding venue accusing the wedding guests of attacking the youths, prompting the police to intervene.

The incident occurred late Saturday when the two youths, Rohit Kanaujia and Shobhit , were outside watching a baraat (wedding procession) near their house, the police said.

They had an argument with some people from the procession, which later escalated and led to the stabbing, they added.

Both of them were taken to the district hospital in critical condition, where Kanaujia was declared dead while Shobhit was referred to Baba Raghav Das Medical College, the police said.

According to the police, the wedding procession was moving from the Arya Nagar area to Agrawal Bhavan.

An enraged crowd surrounded Agarwal Bhavan accusing the wedding guests of attacking the youths. The police later intervened and pacified the crowd by assuring action against culprits.

The wedding took place under the protection of the Kotwali police station.

The police are searching for the accused with the help of CCTV footage and surveillance, Gorakhpur Additional Superintendent of Police, Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said. PTI COR ABN OZ RPA RPA