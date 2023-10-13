Youth stabbed to death in Delhi's Jama Masjid area

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death in central Delhi's Jama Masjid area, police said on Friday.

Police received a call regarding the incident on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said, adding that the victim has been identified as Areeb.

He had multiple stab injuries on his body which may have resulted in his death, police said.

"A police team rushed to the spot and started an investigation. Four persons have been identified and efforts are on to nab them. They will be arrested soon,” a senior police official said. PTI BM NB