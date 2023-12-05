Youth stabbed to death in Delhi's Trilokpuri

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused has alleged that the man used to stalk his sister and in order to take revenge, he killed him.

On Monday, police got information that Neeraj, a resident of Trilokpuri, was admitted to LBS Hospital by his brother where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the hospital and the body was preserved in the mortuary for post-mortem. The crime and forensic teams were called at the spot at the road between Block Number 18 and 19, Trilokpuri, the officer said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the victim worked as a helper at a gym in Faridabad, Haryana. He had come to meet his family, police said.

On Monday evening, a scuffle broke out while he was sitting on the pavement on the road between Block Number 18 and 19, Trilokpuri. Deepak alias 'Lucky' (18), a resident of Block 20, Trilokpuri, has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has also been recovered at his instance, the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that he stabbed the victim to take revenge for stalking his sister. The accused works as a night guard in Kale Khan, police said, adding that a murder case has been registered and further investigation is on. PTI NIT CK