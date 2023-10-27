Youth stabbed to death in Delhi's Welcome, juvenile held

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended and a button knife was recovered from him, they said.

On Thursday, at 10.04 pm, information was received that a youth, Shoib, had received stab injuries. A team was rushed to the spot at a park, adjoining Imambara in the Welcome area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The youth was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

There was a sharp and deep injury on the left side of the victim’s chest. Later, police got an eye witness, who told them that a 16-year-old boy had committed the crime, the DCP said.

"Team apprehended the juvenile. He told police that a few days ago, Shoib and his friends had thrashed him, so to take revenge, he stabbed the victim to death. Further investigation into the matter has been started," DCP Tirkey said. PTI BM NB