Youth stabbed to death in Gurugram subway in group fight over girl, 3 held

Gurugram, Jan 29 (PTI) A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death in a subway on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway during a clash between two groups of friends over a love affair, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

According to police, the victim, Aakash, was a native of Begusarai in Bihar and lived in a rented accommodation in Naharpur Rupa village with his cousin. He was preparing for competitive exams.

According to a complaint filed by Suraj, his cousin was stabbed in the subway on Sunday by one Krishna, a school friend of Aakash.

Aakash was part of a group which had gone to the subway to sort out a row over a love affair with Krishna, who came there with his own around 10-youth-strong party and launched an attack, police said, quoting the complainant.

Advertisment

"I reached there after some time and saw Aakash's friends trying to run away. Krishna and his friends started pelting us with stones, some of which hit us.

"In the meantime, two of Krishna's friends caught my brother and Krishna stabbed him with a sharp knife many times and fled," Suraj said in his complaint, according to police.

Aakash was rushed in an auto rickshaw to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Advertisment

An FIR was registered against Krishna and his associates under sections 147 (riots), 148 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder) of IPC and Arms Act at sector 37 Police Station late Sunday night, police said.

On Monday, police arrested Krishna, and two others, both named Sachin, in connection with the killing.

Krishna, originally from Sainik Colony of Faridabad, lives in Gurugram.

Advertisment

Of the other two, Sachin alias Kalu is a resident of Udiya Khera village from Rajasthan's Udaipur, and Sachin is from Usmapur village of Haryana's Rewari district, police said.

A senior officer said police are questioning the accused and will produce them in a city court tomorrow.

Aakash's body was handed over to his kin after post mortem, Probationer Sub-Inspector Krishan Kumar, who is investigating the matter, had earlier said. PTI COR VN VN