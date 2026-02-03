Youth stabbed to death over personal dispute in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death following a quarrel in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Shivam, who died of multiple stab wounds after the attack in Tilak Nagar around 9.30 pm on Monday, they said.

“Shivam sustained multiple stab injuries during a confrontation in the area. Acting on a PCR call, police found Shivam in a critically injured state and rushed him to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” a police officer said.

Police have found a knife during an inspection of the crime scene, which was also examined by forensic teams to collect evidence and reconstruct the sequence of events.

“Preliminary inquiry indicates the involvement of a minor. Prima facie, it seems the accused was agitated over Shivam’s alleged closeness to his sister,” the officer said.

A search is underway to trace and arrest the accused, he added. PTI BM ARI