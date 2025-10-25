Youth stabs woman in broad daylight in Himachal's Chamba, arrested

Shimla, Oct 25 (PTI) A youth attacked a young woman with a sharp-edged weapon in broad daylight in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba town on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The locals apprehended the attacker and rushed the injured woman to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Chamba for treatment, they said.

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. A forensics team from Dharamshala collected samples from the spot near the forest guest house in Chamba, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mayank Sharma said.

According to the DSP, the accused hails from Amritsar. He is being interrogated and the motive behind the attack is being investigated, he said.

The woman sustained a critical wound in the attack. Doctors found an 8 millimetre long and 2.5 millimetre deep wound in her neck, which was bleeding profusely. A team of specialists at the medical college immediately performed surgery, which saved the woman's life.

She is currently out of danger and her condition is stable, Medical Superintendent Dr Jalam Singh Bhardwaj said. PTI BPL RUK RUK