Youth succumbs to injuries after being thrashed in Noida, 2 held

Noida, Oct 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital, days after he was attacked during a birthday celebration outside his home in Greater Noida's Rabupura area, police said.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on the night of October 15 in Mohalla Ambedkar.

According to police, Aniket and his uncle, Sumit, were celebrating a birthday at Syed Pokhar when a group of youths allegedly attacked them with sticks, leaving them both seriously injured.

They were initially admitted to a nearby hospital and later referred to Delhi due to their critical condition.

Aniket succumbed to his injuries on Friday, triggering protests by locals, who blocked the road demanding strict action against the accused, the police said.

BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh visited the spot and met the victim's family.

In a post on X, he said, "Strict action will be taken against the culprits in the Rabupura Aniket case. My condolences are with the victim's family. I have also arranged a phone call with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure justice." An FIR was lodged on October 17 based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s family, Station House Officer (SHO) Rabupura, Sujeet Upadhyay said.

"Two accused, identified as Yuvraj and Jitu, have been arrested, and efforts are on to trace the remaining suspects," he said.

While the exact reason behind the attack was yet to be ascertained, a police officer said investigators suspect a social media post could have led to the episode.