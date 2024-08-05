Youth swept away in rivulet in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 5 (PTI) A 19-year-old man went missing after he was swept away in a swollen rivulet in here on Monday afternoon, police said.

A search operation by the SDRF was initiated, however, the missing teenager, identified as Harshal Meghwal, a resident of the Ramrajpura village under the Kaithun police station, is yet to be located.

The incident occurred around 1 pm on Monday when Harshal and a few of his friends were bathing in the rivulet near their village, said Assistant Sub-inspector Purshottam.

According to Harshal's friends, one of them identified as Pankaj Suman (14) slipped into deep water. In an attempt to rescue him, Harshal ventured into the deep water but he was swept away by the strong current. Pankaj was rescued by other people present at the scene.

The search operation commenced immediately following the incident, but the teenager remained untraceable, officials said.