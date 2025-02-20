Youth, teenage girl found hanging in village in UP's Kanpur; probe underway

Kanpur (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A youth and a teenage girl, reportedly in a relationship, were found hanging from the same stole in a dilapidated room at Dohroo village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said on Thursday.

The decomposed bodies were discovered after a foul smell emanating from the site alerted the locals in the village falling under the Sajeti area, they said.

"The exact cause of their deaths is yet to be determined," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ghatampur, Ranjeet Kumar.

The village head informed them after some passersby noticed the bodies of a young man and a girl hanging from a roof hook with the same stole, police said.

Upon receiving the information, the Sajeti Police rushed to the spot, conducted preliminary investigations and completed necessary formalities.

The ACP said the initial findings suggest that the deceased could be Govind (21) and Khushi Devi (17), who had been missing since Saturday.

"Khushi's mother, Sita Devi, had lodged a missing person's complaint with Ghatampur Police on Monday after failing to locate her daughter. She had accused Govind of eloping with her," Kumar added.

However, police have not yet officially confirmed the identities of the deceased.

"We have informed Sita Devi to visit the mortuary to identify the bodies before post-mortem examinations," the ACP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR KIS AS AS