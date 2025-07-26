Youth throw petrol on girl's face

Ranchi, Jul 26 (PTI) Some youths threw petrol on the face of a teenage girl in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Ranchi's Kanke area around 1 pm.

The victim was immediately brought to a Ranchi hospital, fearing it to be acid attack. But, doctors after examination confirmed it to be petrol and the condition of the victim is stable, they said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed the Ranchi police to investigate the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

"@ranchipolice investigate the matter and ensure the immediate arrest of the accused, then inform accordingly. Also, provide better medical facilities to the daughter and inform accordingly," Soren posted on X.

The CM also urged Health minister Irfan Ansari to take note of it.

Ranchi police said they have initiated an investigation into the matter. A team of doctors has also provided medical care to the victim.

"According to doctors' opinion, the victim is out of danger, and no acid attack was carried out on her; rather, petrol was splashed into her eyes. The doctors have stated that no permanent damage has been caused to the girl's eyes, and she will fully recover by tomorrow," Ranchi Police wrote on X.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi termed it a heinous crime and urged the state government to take stern action against the accused. PTI SAN SAN RG