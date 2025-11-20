Youth to drive India's development by 2047, says Himachal Governor Shukla

Shimla, Nov 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday said that energy, curiosity and creativity of the youth would make India a developed nation by 2047.

The governor was chairing the closing ceremony of the Viksit Bharat Youth Leadership Dialogue and Drug-Free India Campaign at Sardar Patel University in Mandi district.

He said the role of youth was most important in fulfilling the resolve of a developed India, as they play a crucial role in driving the nation's dreams forward.

He urged students not to view education merely as a path to a career, but as a means for social change, innovation and service to the nation.

Encouraging them to develop leadership qualities and discipline, the governor said India was currently the world's fourth-largest economy and was on track to overtake Germany next year to become the third-largest.

The rapid growth of start-ups, the digital revolution, advancements in space research and the expansion of infrastructure were all outcomes of the efforts of the youth, he said in a statement issued here.

Shukla, while emphasising drug de-addiction, said drugs harm not only individuals but also their families, society and the progress of the nation. He said there was a deliberate attempt to trap youth in synthetic drugs, and society must come together to stop this.

A developed, strong and drug-free India was possible only when youth were aware, disciplined and dedicated, he said, urging them to believe in their abilities, use their energy positively, stay away from drugs and help others do the same.

The governor said a policy of zero tolerance against drugs must be adopted. Awareness, open dialogue, family support and the role of educational institutions were extremely important to protect youth from harmful habits.

He appealed to students to stay away from drugs and instead engage in sports, yoga, music, art and other positive activities.

He said that, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he launched the Drug-Free Himachal campaign, which started from higher educational institutions and has now reached the panchayat level.

He also appreciated the strong and meaningful efforts of the state government in the fight against drugs. He requested the Vice-Chancellor to give priority to yoga and sports activities in the university.

The governor said Sardar Patel University had emerged as an important centre of knowledge, research and national awareness and congratulated the university for its dedicated efforts in taking the institution to new heights.

He inaugurated a blood donation camp on the university campus and visited a painting exhibition. He also released a book showcasing Sardar Patel's inspirational journey through photographs.

Winners of story writing, speech, painting and poetry competitions organised under the Viksit Bharat and Drug-Free India campaign were also honoured. Congratulating all the winners, the Governor said the talent and determination of the youth would certainly shape the direction of a developed India. PTI BPL HIG HIG